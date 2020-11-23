Homicide near Westside ball field is Jacksonville’s 162nd of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot to death Monday morning in the Normandy Manor neighborhood, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Homicide detectives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are headed to the scene and should release preliminary information about the person’s death later today. This story will be updated at that time.

This becomes the 162nd homicide in Jacksonville in 2020, according to News4Jax records, which is significant because that was the total number of homicides in the city in 2019. That was the most in a single year since News4Jax began to keep independent records 15 years ago.

Homicides in Jacksonville per year since 2006

Homicides are all deaths caused by another person but only deaths where intent to harm is intended are considered murders. Other homicides are a result of accidents, neglect or could be in self-defense.