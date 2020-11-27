Black Restaurant Week begins with street festival

The Black culinary roots in Jacksonville run deep, and the city’s Black-owned restaurants’ cuisine will be showcased during Black Restaurant Week in Jacksonville -- which started Friday.

Black Restaurant Week in Jacksonville partnered with Black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers and food trucks to host a selection of African-American, African and Caribbean-themed meals aimed to expand awareness and increase support for Black culinary professionals, according to The Jaxson.

Black Restaurant Week in Jacksonville kicked off in conjunction with the fourth annual Jacksonville Melanin Market from 3-7 p.m. Friday on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. It featured minority-owned businesses, merchants, food, music and other local entertainment at an outdoor marketplace strategically placed in the Eastside, one of the city’s oldest historic Black neighborhoods and earliest Gullah Geechee communities.

For more information on Black Restaurant Week, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com or coj.net/blackrestaurantweek or follow @jaxmelaninmarket on social networks for more information on the Melanin Market.

For a list of restaurants participating locally, visit The Jaxson or find one near you on the map below.