Jacksonville City Council will not discuss Lot J at next meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the wake of Thursday’s tense Jacksonville City Council meeting over a proposed entertainment complex on Lot J at TIAA Bank Field, council president Tommy Hazouri says the proposal will not be discussed at their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement released today, Hazouri said in part, “It is asking too much for the 19 council members to fully process over 200 pages of a very complex financial, and legal document in less than 36 hours; and be prepared to take this important vote.” He said instead, the Council will meet to discuss the proposal on Thursday, January 7 and is expected to vote on it on January 12.

Here’s Hazouri’s full statement:

“I have been a proud ticket holder of the Jacksonville Jaguars Football Team for 25 years and I want nothing more than to see the team succeed and have a long, successful, and prosperous life here in our hometown.” - Council President Hazouri

Presently, the Council does not have the latest agreement with the substantial changes that were discussed at their December 4th meeting between the Council Auditor, the representatives of the Jaguars, and the Administration. This new proposal that is being prepared, which the taxpayers will be asked to fund over a quarter of a billion dollars for the Lot J development project; the Administration and the Jaguars/Developers want the City Council to vote on Tuesday, December 8 th , or hold a special Council Meeting before December 11th to approve the Lot J legislation. It is asking too much for the 19 council members to fully process over 200 pages of a very complex financial, and legal document in less than 36 hours; and be prepared to take this important vote. With that, I have a created a pathway by scheduling a Committee of the Whole Meeting for Thursday, January 7th , so that the agreement can be thoroughly digested and intelligently discussed, allowing a proper vote to occur on January 12th , the next City Council meeting. This will also afford each council member to offer amendments to the bill that were not included or considered.

This past year as you recall, the people, and City Council were being rushed in another transaction without full disclosure and transparency that ultimately took away the trust of the citizens of Jacksonville, and almost of which became a debacle. The taxpayers of Jacksonville deserve a fair agreement between the City and the Jaguars/Developers. As stewards of this community elected by our constituents, we owe this due diligence to the citizens of Jacksonville, the Jaguars, the Administration and each Council Member. As Council President, in honoring the legislative process, I will not be adding this bill to the addendum on December 8th . It is my expectation that on January 7 th , we will spend the time necessary to conclude the discussion on this proposal, and this pathway, will lead us to a successful resolve to vote it up or down at the next City Council meeting.”