3 jailed in disturbance outside Florida State Prison

Three people were arrested over the weekend after staging a noisy disturbance outside Florida State Prison in Starke, authorities said Sunday.

Bradford County deputies and state troopers were called to the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday to deal with a group of individuals trespassing on the facility’s grounds, shouting on bullhorns and setting off fireworks in the area, according to a release provided by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived, they found the group had vandalized the facility’s property and refused to leave, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they zeroed in on three people they determined were “inciting the illegal behavior” and, after encountering some resistance, placed them under arrest.

Two of the people were taken immediately to the Bradford County jail while a third was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening, deputies said.

Peter Tsolkas, 39, Dami Feral, 43, and Danielle Chanzes, 27, were booked on charges of felony criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement without violence and trespassing after warning. All three were set to appear in court Monday morning.

“Bradford County has no qualms with anyone wanting to peacefully protest,” Sheriff Gordon Smith said. “However, we will act quickly and decisively when the line is crossed into disorder and criminal behavior.”