Delaney to lead North Florida Land Trust board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting next year, former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney will take over as chairman of the North Florida Land Trust’s board of directors, the organization announced Tuesday.

Delaney, who joined the NFLT board in November 2019, will work alongside vice chair David Barton, secretary Ryan Switzer and treasurer Patrick Carney, according to a news release. Each was elected to serve a one-year term in their respective leadership roles.

The board also welcomed four new members – Lisa Barton, Scott Keith, Connie McDaniel and Ted McGowan – who will begin their terms in January.

“John Delaney has been a champion for conservation for many years and we are honored that he will guide us as chair to help us make the very best decisions for our mission and the environment,” NFLT President Jim McCarthy said. “I look forward to working alongside all of the officers as we continue to focus on preserving environmentally sensitive lands throughout North Florida.”

Delaney, a former two-term mayor and University of North Florida president, is set to become interim president of Flagler College beginning in July. He is currently a shareholder at the Rogers Towers law firm and a principal for The Fiorentino Group, a Jacksonville-based lobbying firm.