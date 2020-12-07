Former Jacksonville mayor named interim Flagler College president

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville mayor John Delaney will serve as the interim president of Flagler College starting next year, the school announced Monday.

“Flagler College is a national gem and with its gorgeous historic buildings, has to be one of the prettiest campuses in the country,” Delaney said in a press release.

Delaney, who was president of the University of North Florida for 15 years and mayor of Jacksonville for two terms, will start July 2021.

Delaney is currently a shareholder at Rogers Towers Law firm and a Principal of The Fiorentino Group, a government affairs and business development firm. He also joined the North Florida Land Trust Board of Directors last year.

“I’m confident that Mr. Delaney’s background and career experiences will allow him to continue the forward momentum of the College,” said Rick Groux, Chair of the Flagler College Board of Trustees.

Flagler College said the appointment of Delaney will allow the Board’s Presidential Search Committee the time needed to conduct a national search to find the fifth President of Flagler College without the COVID-induced travel restrictions and gathering limitations happening now.

After four years, current President Joe Joyner announced his retirement in November and will step down at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.