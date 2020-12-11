Complaint against former Crescent City police chief sparks FDLE investigation

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – An ongoing investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has led to a controversial proposal by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement duties in Crescent City.

Crowds of people tried to get into the Crescent City Council meeting that was at capacity on Thursday night. The meeting drew attention because folks wanted to hear details about the proposal and voice their concerns.

For many years, a proposal has been repeatedly offered by the Sheriff’s Office to take over that jurisdiction and it got voted down.

But things are different now that the entire Crescent City Police Department has been put on administrative leave pending an FDLE investigation into officer training and certifications issues.

The issue of training and certification irregularities came up when the city began its search for a new police chief after former chief Mark Carman resigned from the Crescent City Police Department back in September. According to several city documents anonymously sent to News4Jax, a female police officer filed a written complaint to City Manager Michael Esposito.

The complaint alleges Carman may have been physically aggressive with the female officer.

She wrote in the complaint that during a call for service, “Chief Carman came over to us and yelled ‘I don’t need three officers here. Just go.’”

She says at that time, the Carman grabbed her by the arm and attempted to snatch her away from the sergeant’s patrol car.

She said she told Carman, “You want me to go. I will go.”

Six days after filing the complaint, Carman resigned. Afterward, she sent a complaint to state authorities expressing her concerns over how the issue was handled by the city, citing no internal affairs investigation had been opened.

Once FDLE got involved, city administrators placed the entire police department on paid administrative leave and asked the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to come in and temporarily take over patrols and calls for service.

Now the City Council must decide if the move should be permanent.

“If your certification is not up to date and you make an arrest or if you have an incident, then you have to understand the liability that is there,” said Crescent City Councilmember Michelle Myers.

Long before the council meeting began, reactions were mixed on a proposal to allow the Sheriff’s Office to assume permanent jurisdiction within the city limits of Crescent City.

“We need our local people that we know and trust,” resident Kathleen Ashley said.

“I think as long as we get effective law enforcement, it doesn’t matter where it’s headquartered. Whether it’s local or with the county,” Dr. Kevin Jordan said.

“This is the best thing for our area and much needed,” said resident Debbie Faivre.

City officials said it may take multiple meetings to decide what will come next.