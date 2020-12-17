Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine were thrown away due to labeling error, FDA says

A syringe contains a dose of a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The hospital, Alaska's largest, plans to vaccinate 485 people this week. ( (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late Wednesday night that extra doses from vials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can be used after reports of vaccine doses were being thrown away by pharmacists due to a labeling error.

The Pfizer vials were labeled as holding five doses, but pharmacists said there was enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Without clear approval from the manufacturer, the extra dose had to be discarded. It’s not clear how many doses were thrown away across the country.

But with the new FDA authorization, the existing supply of the vaccine can be stretched even further. Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to approve emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine. If the approval comes today, another 367,000 vaccines could be on the way to Florida to arrive as soon as this weekend.

Jacksonville pharmacist Dr. Chester said Moderna’s vaccine is easier to store than Pfizer’s. The Moderna vaccine only needs to be stored at -13°F to -5°F, compared to Pfizer’s -112°F to -76°F. The Moderna vaccine also doesn’t need to be diluted like Pfizer’s.

“Storage is always key, but right now we just want to keep up the continuity. I would hope a year from now, we see some significant changes -- maybe even earlier than that,” Dr. Chester said.

Both vaccines are said to be 95% effective and both need to be given in two doses, weeks apart.

Ascension St. Vincent’s in Jacksonville is moving forward with Pfizer to vaccinate its front-line staff today.

The first person to receive the vaccine at the hospital is expected to be Ascension St. Vincent’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Estrellita Redmon, at 7:45 this morning.