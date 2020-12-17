Ascension St. Vincent’s vaccinates frontline health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of health care workers at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Riverside received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

“This day is really a momentous occasion for us,” said Dr. Estrellita Redmon with Ascension St. Vincent’s. “We are excited that we can go on the offensive against COVID-19.”

Dr. Redmon was the first doctor to get the first dose of the vaccine at Ascension St. Vincent’s.

“It means finally that we have an effective way to combat COVID-19,” Dr. Redmon said. “I think it’s exciting and means a lot for our caregivers who have been on the front lines taking care of patients who have been infected with COVID-19. Not to mention our community and those who are at high risk.”

Doctors, nurses and staff have gotten to know the pains of the pandemic firsthand since March. “It’s been frustrating, wearing on us and we would like to get it over as soon as possible,” said Dr. Harish Bhaskar.

Roughly 500 doses of COVID-19 are being administered to healthcare workers in Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital and the message Thursday is hope.

Ascension St. Vincent’s in Jacksonville is moving forward with Pfizer to vaccinate its front-line staff today. 500 healthcare workers set to get the #CovidVaccine. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/WwewlaK12t — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) December 17, 2020

“It’s an important first step, but I think still people should be still following all of the precautions: mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing because we’re not out of this yet,” Dr. Bhaskar said. “We need to put up our guard even more.”

The morning began with a prayer. After getting the first dose of the shot, healthcare workers stayed for 15 minutes for observation. They acknowledged the need to remain vigilant since they are not in the clear just yet.