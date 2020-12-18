DeSantis: Vaccine headed to Jacksonville’s long-term care facilities early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Healthcare Association was expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive at nursing homes in Northeast Florida by early next week, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday night that things are running three days ahead of schedule.
In a tweet, the governor said distribution of the vaccine will begin rolling into motion Friday:
I’m pleased to announce that @Walgreens will begin their mission to vaccinate staff and residents at FL’s long-term care facilities tomorrow in Jacksonville - 3 days ahead of schedule. I appreciate @Walgreens for leaning in. There is no time to waste!— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 18, 2020
News4Jax is working to learn exactly what facilities are expected to receive the vaccine first.
Both Walgreens and CVS have around 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state signed up to receive vaccines, according to the Communications Director of Florida Health Care Association Kristen Knapp.
The vaccinations will be done through COVID-19 immunization clinics, set up on-site at each facility where a team of Department of Health or pharmacy representatives will manage the immunization process. Residents and staff are required to fill out consent forms.