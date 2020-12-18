DeSantis: Vaccine headed to Jacksonville’s long-term care facilities early

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks Vera Leip, 88, how she feels after nurse Christine Philips, left, administered the Pfizer vaccine at John Knox Village, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. Nursing home residents and health care workers in Florida began receiving the Pfizer vaccine this week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Healthcare Association was expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive at nursing homes in Northeast Florida by early next week, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday night that things are running three days ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, the governor said distribution of the vaccine will begin rolling into motion Friday:

I’m pleased to announce that @Walgreens will begin their mission to vaccinate staff and residents at FL’s long-term care facilities tomorrow in Jacksonville - 3 days ahead of schedule. I appreciate @Walgreens for leaning in. There is no time to waste! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 18, 2020

News4Jax is working to learn exactly what facilities are expected to receive the vaccine first.

Both Walgreens and CVS have around 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state signed up to receive vaccines, according to the Communications Director of Florida Health Care Association Kristen Knapp.

The vaccinations will be done through COVID-19 immunization clinics, set up on-site at each facility where a team of Department of Health or pharmacy representatives will manage the immunization process. Residents and staff are required to fill out consent forms.