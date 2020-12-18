Jogger saved by stranger, Fernandina Beach Police Department after medical emergency

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Do you believe in Christmas miracles?

A longtime resident and visitor to the City of Fernandina Beach was out for his morning run when he experienced sudden cardiac arrest.

A bystander performed CPR, notified 911 and used an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

Mark was treated on scene and then transported to Baptist Medical Center Nassau where he was cared for by emergency room staff.

“Due to the willingness of citizens, the quick response of the Fernandina Beach Police Department, and Fernandina Beach Fire Department, Mark and his family will be celebrating another Christmas together,” a Facebook post said.

Mark said he looks forward to getting back to running, cycling, and visiting his favorite island coffee shop.