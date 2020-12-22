Authorities: Text warning of concealed carry cut-off date is scam

If you get a text warning you that today is the final day to get a concealed carry permit in Florida, DELETE IT right away, authorities warn. It’s a scam.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it has received reports from multiple residents about the text message.
The message claims that Dec. 22 is the final day to get a concealed carry gun certificate permit and then includes a link to download the application.
Don’t click that link, deputies warned.
There is NO cut-off date to get a concealed weapons permit in Florida.
Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 22, 2020