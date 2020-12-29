Limited vaccine appointments will open for Jacksonville residents Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Limited appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville should begin opening Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Duval County Department of Health said.

Some residents will be able to apply for the vaccine online and through a specific call-in phone line, said Samantha Epstein, who manages the department’s communications.

Epstein said more details would be released later but the site would be similar to signing up for tickets for an event. News4Jax will post the link when it becomes available.

Tuesday afternoon, the health department’s COVID-19 incident commander Tawanda Washington, RN, said the priority is to get people over the age of 65 vaccinated quickly.

She said some would be able to get their shots “before the New Year.”

Washington also said that her team is working with local hospitals to give the shots out to medical care providers who are not affiliated with hospitals. That would include locally-run doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

She also said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office staff, private ambulance crews and jail inmates would be high on the list. She said the Duval County jail has a large population in a small area so it’s important to vaccinate there.

Front-line workers at local hospitals first began receiving their shots two weeks ago at UF Health Jacksonville, followed by other medical centers. CVS and Walgreen’s are currently working with the state to vaccinate staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the appointments, availability and locations for vaccines in Jacksonville and neighboring counties. We will have details on locations and times and how to sign up as soon as they become available.