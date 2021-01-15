Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Jacksonville continues 4-decade tradition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. Monday in Downtown Jacksonville.

The parade, a partnership of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Inc. and The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, honors King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others.

The parade will feature floats, local marching bands, dance troupes and decorated vehicles representing businesses and organizations exhibiting a theme related to King’s message. This year’s 1.5-mile parade route is identical to that of the 2020 Veteran’s Day Parade, according to a news release from the law firm.

Participants will assemble on Water Street near the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The parade will continue onto Laura Street and then Adams Street before concluding at Lee and Bay streets.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, participants and spectators will be asked to conform to local safety regulations.

For details about how to participate in the parade, contact the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation at 904-240-1523.