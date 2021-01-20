Father of Jacksonville rapper pleads guilty to fleeing from police

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised since it was first published. Please see the correction posted below:

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Abdul Robinson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer related to the marijuana arrest. Due to a source error in the court file, a previous version of this story incorrectly stated he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to his son Hakeem Robinson, who is charged in the murder of Charles McCormick. The previous version of this story also stated incorrectly that Hakeem Robinson was charged with a second murder.

A Jacksonville man awaiting trial on a charge of being accessory after the fact to a capital felony is scheduled to be sentenced next week in a separate and unrelated case.

Abdul Karim Robinson, 50, is set for sentencing Jan. 28 after he pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, Duval County court records show. A reckless driving charge was dropped.

The charges stem from a Jan. 22, 2019, arrest near the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Highland Avenue following a police chase. An officer began pursuing Robinson after his vehicle was seen speeding and cutting off other vehicles, according to his arrest report.

Robinson was taken into custody after his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. The report said police recovered two bags of marijuana during the arrest.

“He stated his son recently was murdered last week on Emerson Road and his other son was shot,” an officer noted in the report, a reference to the Jan. 16, 2019, shooting that killed Robinson’s son, Willie Addison, and wounded Robinson and another son. “He stated he knows he ‘****ed’ up and doesn’t usually drive like that but he felt like he was losing his mind.”

Robinson is the father of Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper who goes by “Ksoo” and one of three men charged in the unrelated January 2020 murder of rapper Charles McCormick.

The elder Robinson, who’s accused of helping his son evade authorities, has pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact to a capital felony and is awaiting trial. His son has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with McCormick’s death.