Battle builds for Aaron Bean’s Senate seat

With Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, facing term limits next year, a battle is shaping up among Republicans seeking to succeed him in a district that currently covers all of Nassau County and part of Nassau County.

Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, opened a campaign account Friday, becoming the third House Republican to take the first formal step toward running in 2022 in what is now Senate District 4, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The district’s boundaries and potentially the number will change before the 2022 elections because of reapportionment.

Byrd is in his third term in House District 11, which also includes Nassau and part of Duval counties. Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, also have opened accounts to try to succeed Bean. Yarborough is in his third term in Duval’s House District 12, while Fischer is in his third term in Duval’s House District 16.