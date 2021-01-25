Fernandina’s first and only African American mayor passes away

Charles Albert sat on the City Commission for eighteen years and served as Mayor in 1978.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Honorable Charles L. Albert, Fernandina’s first and only African American mayor, passed away on Sunday. He was 88.

Mr. Albert sat on the City Commission for 18 years and served as mayor in 1978. He was also a former teacher.

Flags at city facilities in Fernandina Beach were lowered to half-staff and will remain that way until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 3.

“This will provide an opportunity for Mayor Albert to be formerly honored and remembered at the Feb. 2 City Commission meeting,” the City of Fernandina Beach said.

The City of Fernandina Beach Government listed these ten fun facts about Mr. Albert in 2018: