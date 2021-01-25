Fernandina’s first and only African American mayor passes away

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Honorable Charles L. Albert, Fernandina’s first and only African American mayor, passed away on Sunday. He was 88.
Mr. Albert sat on the City Commission for 18 years and served as mayor in 1978. He was also a former teacher.
Flags at city facilities in Fernandina Beach were lowered to half-staff and will remain that way until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 3.
“This will provide an opportunity for Mayor Albert to be formerly honored and remembered at the Feb. 2 City Commission meeting,” the City of Fernandina Beach said.
The City of Fernandina Beach Government listed these ten fun facts about Mr. Albert in 2018:
- Mr. Albert grew up in Nassauville where he attended class in a one-room schoolhouse and would take his paddleboat into the creek to catch oysters and shrimp for dinner.
- He carries God in his heart wherever he goes.
- Mr. Albert met his wife in sixth grade at the Peck School — she’s been the “apple of his eye” ever since.
- He spent time in Japan serving during the Korean War.
- His choice for his last meal would be fish and grits.
- Mr. Albert made $20 a week at his job while attending high school before leaving for Edwards Waters College, and later, FAMU.
- Four little ones call him Granddaddy.
- Mr. Albert remembers being on the campaign trail in the 1970′s when neighborhood children would bring him lemonade on hot days.
- He founded the Elm Street Little League. The field at the MLK Jr. Rec Center has since been named after Mr. Albert.
- You won’t catch him dancing anymore —unless it’s Mustang Sally!