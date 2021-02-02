As temperatures plunge, remember these 3 cold weather safety tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Floridians are famous for their intolerance for cold weather, but with freezing temperatures on the way, keeping safe is nothing to joke about.

Our first tip is about warming up your car. In short, don’t do it. Leaving your running car unlocked makes it an easy target to become a crime of opportunity, but car thieves are also specifically on the lookout for this very thing.

Our next tip is also vehicle-related. When you crank up in the morning, you may notice your pressure monitor light is. In cold temperatures, you can lose one to two pounds of pressure for every 10-degree change in temperature. You can use a pressure gauge to check how low your tires are. Visit an air pump, which is available at most gas stations for free, to fill up.

Our last tip is all about you. When temperatures dip down, it’s time to layer up. Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. To prevent this, wear a jacket, hats, scarves, and gloves.

Ad

Following these tips will help you to avoid the dangers of cold weather.