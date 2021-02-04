Detectives establish timeline, seek additional information in Middleburg woman’s death

Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they’ve established a timeline of events as they continue to investigate the death of a Middleburg woman whose body was found alongside A1A.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told News4Jax that a passerby reported the discovery of the body, identified as Brianna Gibson, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The decision was made for the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to investigate the case as an undetermined death.

Once the body was identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned that Gibson and her boyfriend had left Gibson’s family home earlier Saturday evening and she, her SUV and her boyfriend had not been seen since.

Brianna Gibson (Special to WJXT)

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office released a timeline events, asking for anyone who may have seen the couple after 12:52 a.m. Sunday to contact deputies.

Ad

According to detectives, the couple left Gibson’s Middleburg home at 10 p.m., were spotted at the Publix on Blanding Boulevard at 10:20 p.m., and were next seen at 10:40 p.m. at the Shores Liquor.

Investigators said the couple was then seen at 12:52 a.m. the Circle K on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville.

It’s important to note that no arrests have been made in Gibson’s death, and the Sheriff’s Office has not named any suspects or persons of interest.

Detectives released a photo of Gibson’s Hummer H3 that the couple was traveling in and a photo of her boyfriend, hoping to learn more information from the public. Investigators believe the couple may have traveled to bar or restaurant before Gibson was found along A1A.

Photo provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said they found Gibson’s vehicle abandoned in a gated apartment complex in Middleburg, which was some distance away from her boyfriend’s home. Investigators said the vehicle was seized by the Sheriff’s Office while detectives began searching for Gibson’s boyfriend.

Ad

White SUV (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after, according to the Sheriff’s Office, family members of the boyfriend contacted Clay County deputies, saying he wished to turn himself in on an unrelated, outstanding warrant. Investigators met with the boyfriend, who has been cooperating and provided an account of the night’s events.

The medical examiner said Gibson died from traumatic head and neck injuries and the injuries are consistent with having been hit by a vehicle or having fallen from a vehicle. The medical examiner has not determined a manner of death.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is urged to call Detective Aaron Holland at 904-209-3538 or email aholland@sjso.org.