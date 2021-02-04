Hundreds of jobs available during upcoming Jacksonville job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job.

Job News USA is holding a job fair with hundreds of opportunities at the Double Tree Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.

More than 25 companies are registered for the event and will be recruiting for hundreds of positions in a variety of industries.

If you plan to attend, remember masks are required. Red tape will mark the floors in front of company booths to encourage social distancing, and the ballroom will be limited to no more than 65 people at a time.

When you attend the Job Fair you can:

Meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers you typically don’t have an opportunity to meet with everyday.

Learn about upcoming job opportunities so new they haven’t been advertised yet.

Possibly walk away with a job! Some employers offer on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Click here for more information.

Next events of 2021 will be taking place on March 25 & April 29