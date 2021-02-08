2nd vaccine doses to begin Wednesday at Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state-run site at the Regency Square Mall will begin administering second doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Florida Association of Public Information Officers said Monday that the state began contacting people last week to schedule second dose appointments.

2nd dose vaccines start Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at the State of FL @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Vaccination Site in Jacksonville, FL.



Bring your CDC card and photo ID to your 2nd dose appointment. pic.twitter.com/CA0CzUAOZT — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) February 8, 2021

The association told News4Jax that you have up to six weeks to receive your second dose. The association said that if you have not received a callback, remain patient and do not arrive at a vaccination site before receiving a confirmed appointment.

Make sure to bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention card and photo identification to your second dose appointment.

The Regency site is Jacksonville’s only state-run vaccination site for first doses. The site continues to offer COVID-19 testing.

If you’re age 65 or older or a health care worker, you can call 866-200-3762 to make an appointment to get your first dose of the vaccine at the Regency site.