RV MegaShow starts Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The RV MegaShow kicks off in Jacksonville this Thursday.

Here in Florida, people can enjoy the outdoors all year long, making an RV a good option for getting away safely during the pandemic.

One local young family is buying into this RV buzz.

“We’re just kind of sick of the mundane and we want to be able to get out of the house in a safe way,” said Amanda Creech.

Alex and Amanda Creech are always taking extra precautions to keep their growing family safe during the pandemic.

They tell News4JAX they recently purchased an RV to help fight off their cabin fever.

“Camping feels like a much safer way than you know flying and staying in hotels and being close to other people. You can be outside. It’s also going to be great for our family, we have a 2-year-old and another one on the way,” said Creech.

The Creech’s aren’t the only ones buying RVs during the pandemic.

According to JD Power, RV ownership is up more that 27% in the United States from 2019 to 2020 and Florida is the 4th largest seller of RVs in the country.

“We found one at a dealer and got this one for a good price,” said Alex Creech.

The family said finding the best deal took a lot of hunting and time, and added that people should be prepared to shop around, if in the market to get on of these high demand RVs.

“We would have love to have gotten it sooner in the pandemic like over the summer. But there was a lot that had to go into place for us to do this, like expanding our driveway, buying the truck, finding the right one, and the inventory is short right now because a lot of people are buying them. So, it’s trying to find the right one for the right price, stay in your budget,” said Amanda Creech.

The Creech’s will hit the road soon. If you plan on doing the same, click here for a list of the top, safe places to travel in your RV this spring.

They also plan to rent out their RV, giving others a chance to try out the experience, if they are not sure if they want to make that big purchase yet. In addition, the Creech’s added that you can learn a lot about RVs by watching tutorial videos on YouTube.

The Creech’s suggest using sites like Outdoorsy to try out RVs.