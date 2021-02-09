Publix pharmacies in 3 more Northeast Florida counties to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with the supermarket chain Publix is expanding to three more Northeast Florida counties this week.

Starting Wednesday at 7 a.m., seniors will be able to book appointments for stores in Duval, Clay and Columbia counties, the grocery store announced Tuesday.

Appointments at stores in Alachua, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns and others across the state will also open at 7 a.m.

Florida residents age 65 and older can make an appointment using the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by phone.

The state requires people receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency.

There are now 325 Publix pharmacies in 23 Florida counties administering vaccinations.

Starting by the end of this week, vaccines will be in almost 600 Publix stores statewide across 41 counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday where he announced vaccinations will soon begin in Walmart stores.

Winn-Dixie will also begin offering vaccinations and an announcement is expected this week.