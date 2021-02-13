Homicide investigation in Calloway Cove apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the Moncrief neighborhood.

They responded to Calloway Cove Apartments on West Moncrief Road at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police found a man in his mid twenties with one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

So far no witnesses have come forward.

Tuesday police responded to a shooting at the same complex that left three people dead.

The area has wrestled with violent crime for years. In 2015, Jacksonville City Council named 4229 Moncrief Road as one of the top locations in the city you were most likely to be a victim of a violent crime.