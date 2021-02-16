2 planes search for right whale whose calf was killed in boat strike

A 19-year-old right whale known as Infinity and her first calf were sighted Jan. 17 off Amelia Island.

Two spotter planes on Tuesday searched for a right whale whose calf was killed in a boat strike last week.

One of the planes was off the coast of St. Johns County, while the other was off the coast of Southeast Georgia.

The right whale calf, possibly 2 months old, washed up Saturday on the shore of Anatasia State Park beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the necropsy, or animal autopsy, showed wounds consistent with having been hit by a boat propeller. According to FWC, the wounds were so deep that the 22-foot calf’s skull and rib bones were fractured.

Researchers have not been able to get eyes on the calf’s 19-year-old mother, named Infinity, because of the weather. It’s assumed the mother was near the male calf when the infant was struck in the St. Augustine Inlet Friday evening. FWC is looking for the mother in an attempt to determine whether she was also hit.

The mother and baby were first spotted together Jan. 17 off Amelia Island.

North Atlantic right whales are endangered, and researchers estimate there are less than 400 left.

At least 14 calves, all from different mothers, have been spotted so far this calving season, which begins in November runs through April.

Right whales usually migrate south along the Georgia and Florida coastline to give birth to their calves. Every fall, right whales can travel up to 1,000 miles from their feeding grounds up north to the shallow calving waters down south. They stay there through the winter months to give birth.

The whales tend to swim close to shore and tend to stay by the surface, making them susceptible to being struck by vessels and caught up in fishing nets.

If you see a right whale, it’s important to give the animal space -- 500 yards to be exact. In addition, you’re encouraged to report the sighting by calling 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343).