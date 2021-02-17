Cutest photos you’ll see today! Putnam County K-9 retires

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office recently celebrated one of its own before he hung up his official K-9 collar.

We couldn’t miss the chance to give K-9 Aries a “paw”t on the back for all his hard work as he heads into retirement.

Aries, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, was showing signs of slowing down, the Sheriff’s Office said, so he’ll now get to spend his days “ruffing” it at home with his longtime partner Master Sgt. Randy Hayes.

Sending K-9 Aries out with some much-deserved sweet treats. (Courtesy of Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Aries is due for some couch surfing with a little loaded baked potato thievery on the side, the Sheriff’s Office said. (We know there’s a “tail” behind that baked potato comment, and we’re hungry to learn more.)

Aries is kind of big deal with the kids in Putnam County, the Sheriff’s Office said. Aries and Hayes were a fixture at local schools as youth resource deputies.

K-9 Aries and Master Sgt. Randy Hayes working at a Putnam County school. (Courtesy of Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Aries has had his picture in school yearbooks and spent time in some principals’ office -- just visiting, of course.

“He is a wonderful law enforcement ambassador, loves kids and was excellent at his job,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post sharing photos from Aries’ retirement “paw”-ty.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office celebrated K-9 Aries before his retirement. (Courtesy of Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Before he made his dog-nified exit, Aries helped show K-9 Judo the ropes of being a good youth resource deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We also have it on pretty good authority that several principals have offered to doggie babysit Aries, so don’t be surprised if he doesn’t still visit the schools as a doggie grandparent,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A full round of ap-paws for Aries, please!

Enjoy the good life, buddy!