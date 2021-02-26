Wounded warriors ride for recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wounded warriors from around the area pushed themselves to the limit and cycled 18-miles on the roads of Jacksonville on Friday.

This year’s Soldier Ride began and ended from the Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters on A.C. Skinner Parkway.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, wounded warriors have been tireless in their efforts to maintain momentum in their recovery despite the disruptions in their daily routines.

As the nation slowly opens back up, so too is the Wounded Warrior Project programing and Friday’s event allows recovering veterans to get outside and get active while still maintaining social distance.

Soldier Ride uses adaptive cycling technology to help wounded veterans redefine their limitations and become well-adjusted in mind and body.