77ºF

Local News

Wounded warriors ride for recovery

Kyle Bindas, News4Jax photojournalist

Tags: 
Jacksonville
,
Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warriors Project ride Friday in Jacksonville. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wounded warriors from around the area pushed themselves to the limit and cycled 18-miles on the roads of Jacksonville on Friday.

This year’s Soldier Ride began and ended from the Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters on A.C. Skinner Parkway.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, wounded warriors have been tireless in their efforts to maintain momentum in their recovery despite the disruptions in their daily routines.

As the nation slowly opens back up, so too is the Wounded Warrior Project programing and Friday’s event allows recovering veterans to get outside and get active while still maintaining social distance.

Soldier Ride uses adaptive cycling technology to help wounded veterans redefine their limitations and become well-adjusted in mind and body.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.