Deputies: Golfer who disappeared while searching for ball may have drowned

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A golfer died after he disappeared while looking for his ball at a country club in Oldsmar, and evidence suggests he may have drowned, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Sunday to the East Lake Woodlands subdivision in reference to a missing person.

According to investigators, Hermilo Jazmines, 74, and a friend were playing golf shortly after 7:30 a.m. when Jazmines teed off at the third hole and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water, investigators said.

As deputies searched a nearby wooded area, the Sheriff’s Office dive team located Jazmines in the water, investigators said. He died at the scene.

Investigators said evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who said he liked to search the course for lost golf balls, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, however, it does not appear to be suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office said.