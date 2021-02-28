Family members want answers after death of Jacksonville football star Louis Nix III

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members of Louis Nix III said they want answers after the former NFL player was found dead.

The former Raines High School football standout who went on to play at Notre Dame, spend two years with the Houston Texans and briefly sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars was reported missing to police on Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet around 8 p.m. Saturday, saying Nix had been located but did not say where or how he was found.

His family confirmed to News4Jax that he died.

Nix’s mother and brother told News4Jax on Sunday that all they know is police found his car in a pond.

“There’s not much stuff that can hurt me, but I don’t even know how to describe that,” said Antonio Nix, Louis Nix’s brother.

Louis Nix’s mother said that detectives showed up at her house and told her the news Saturday. She said police located his car, but he was not in the car.

“My mom called me crying and said they found him,” Antonio Nix said.

Antonio Nix also said he remembers police asking family if Louis Nix knew how to swim.

JSO has yet to confirm Louis Nix’s death, and his family members said they want more answers.

Louis Nix, 29, was injured in a shooting in December about a half-mile from where what’s believed to be his car was pulled from the water on Saturday night. He told News4Jax days after the harrowing encounter that he was “getting through it” and hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

Louis Nix, a longtime football star in Jacksonville, attended the University of Notre Dame after graduating from Raines. Louis Nix, calling himself “Irish Chocolate,” was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He underwent knee surgery before he could play any game and was released two years later. He was briefly with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars practice squads before the Jaguars signed him to a reserve/future contract in January 2017 but released him four months later.