With J&J vaccine on the way, DeSantis to expand eligibility to police, school employees 50+

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With about 175,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson expected to arrive in Florida this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign an executive order Monday that will expand state vaccinations to school personnel, law enforcement and firefighters 50 years old and older.

But, DeSantis said it’s still unclear exactly when the vaccine will arrive and how much will be included.

“We don’t know for sure whether we will definitely get it this week but we think we probably will. We don’t know exactly how much, but tentatively, the numbers that we’re looking at for Johnson & Johnson shipment to Florida this week is 175,000 doses,” DeSantis said. “We do believe that J&J is perfect for law enforcement agencies, other workforces because you don’t have to worry about coming back and scheduling a second appointment.”

Still, DeSantis announced Monday morning he plans to sign the executive order to expand the vaccine age to those groups later in the day.

“We probably could do all of that 50 up K-12 personnel and police, fire, with just our [Johnson & Johnson] shipment,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the state will be able to offer to the new groups because of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the expected increase in Pfizer vaccine and the opening of four federal vaccination sites, including one in Jacksonville. He announced last week a similar expansion of age at the four federal vaccination sites opening in Florida this week, including one at Gateway Mall.

The state is still prioritizing persons 65 years of age and older and health care personnel with direct patient contact and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. On Friday, DeSantis quietly released a different executive order to begin allowing people under age 65 to receive vaccines if a physician determines they have prior conditions that put them at risk for coronavirus complications.

DeSantis said that as the demand for the vaccine softens, seniors should have an easier time registering for appointments at locations across the state.

“So, if you haven’t been able to do it, give it a shot now. I think it is getting a little bit easier and I think every day that goes by as new seniors get shots, I think it’s going to be the same thing,” DeSantis said.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were shipped Sunday night and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.