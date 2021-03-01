Qualifications to get COVID-19 vaccine at Regency site changing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The qualifications to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at the state-run Regency Square Mall vaccination site will change starting Wednesday, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers announced Monday evening.

The change comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order earlier Monday that will expand state vaccinations to school personnel, law enforcement and firefighters age 50 and older.

It was not immediately clear whether vaccinations for the new groups will start Wednesday at the Regency site or if appointments will open Wednesday, but the association said people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care personnel with direct patient contact, K-12 school employees 50 and older, law enforcement officers 50 and older, and firefighters 50 and older will be able to get vaccinated at the site.

Except for seniors, a work ID must be provided to get a shot.

The association said it will send out a tweet once the private scheduling company begins scheduling appointments under the new criteria.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-866-200-3762 or visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.