Louis Nix III’s mother: ‘I still can’t believe my baby’s gone’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Stephanie Wingfield, the mother of Jacksonville football standout Louis Nix III, told News4Jax on Tuesday she’s planning her son’s funeral.

Nix’s body was found Saturday after he was reported missing to police Wednesday. Nix’s car was found in a pond near the River City Marketplace. Wingfield said his body was found not far from where the car was towed out.

“Possibly an accident going to his girlfriend’s house,” Wingfield said. “There’s a little curve and something may have distracted him. They don’t know.”

Wingfield said her suspicions started to increase that something was wrong when Nix stopped calling her.

“Thankfully, I did report him missing because it’s not like him to not call you, text you, and I talked with him every day. Daily. It really was out of the norm to not hear from him,” Wingfield said.

Wingfield has spent much of the last couple of days speaking with detectives and investigators.

On Monday, she was faced with the daunting task of identifying her son’s body to the medical examiner.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “You know I have my little moments. I still can’t believe my baby’s gone. It’s been hard dealing with. I lost my mom six months ago and now I’ve lost one of my babies.”

The mother is relieved that some of her questions about what happened have been answered. She hopes to have funeral plans in place by this week.