Students call for cultural changes at Douglas Anderson High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students at the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts tell News4Jax the controversy over race and culture at their school is not a student problem, but an administration problem.

Plans for “student cultural meetings” Thursday, that would have separated white students and students of color, sparked outrage, and over the school intercom Wednesday, the Principal Melanie Hammer apologized.

“I do hope you forgive me, and we continue strengthening our family together,” Hammer told students and staff.

Hammer also sent an email to families acknowledging the “hurt and pain” around the school.

One student, who did not wish to be identified, told News4Jax: “The problem is that our principal apologized but still isn’t doing anything about the racial discrimination in our school.”

Another student, who asked not to be identified, said: “I thought the apology was very forced. I just still can’t help but wonder how this idea got put out in the first place.”

Already very vocal about the culture at DA, some students say it’s not so much a problem among students, but from staff.

A student asked: “When we students notice racial injustice within our school, how are we supposed to resolve conflicts when it is our own teachers and admin who are not tolerant and not listening to the complaints of the students?”

904Ward is a group looking to bring racial equity to Jacksonville.

News4Jax asked Kimberly Allen, the organization president, what she feels is the best way for schools to address race and culture.

“The best way to address the culture is whatever the students have an appetite for. They are the next generation of leaders and we have to do what we can to foster their ability to lead,” said Allen.

In an email from students to school leaders, the students called for a Black Student Union, support in their fight to add hate speech to the code of conduct, monthly town hall meetings, and to acknowledge a lack of diversity in staff and students.

News4jax sent an email to Hammer and the school district regarding this email.

The district responding on Hammer’s behalf, saying the school has implemented equity, inclusivity and diversity training for staff, ensuring diverse guest artists are brought in, establishing a culture advisory group and student advisory groups to meet monthly, and culturally responsive teaching training.

“If we can at least open the door for students to share what they’ve been experiencing, I think that’s the first step among many steps to resolving where the underlying issues may be,” said Allen.

Another student told News4Jax: “While I appreciate the steps that the admin are going through to become more inclusive, they need to recognize just how much racial injustice our school has gone through.”

News4Jax has requested information from the district about the number of race-related incidents that have been reported at the school.