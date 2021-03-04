Teachers seek guidance after mixed messages on vaccine age rules for federal site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a news conference Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated that the four federal vaccination sites in Florida could be following federal guidelines that allow teachers of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite DeSantis’ executive order limiting vaccines to teachers age 50 and older.

CVS is also vaccinating teachers of any age at some of its pharmacies around the state, citing the federal guidelines. And Walmart confirmed to News4Jax that its Florida locations will also vaccinate teachers of all ages.

“The federal government is the one sending us the vaccine. If they want it to be for all ages, they have the ability to do that, so the pharmacies are obviously going to accommodate that, these sites will accommodate that, but our No. 1 goal right now is to get through the senior population,” DeSantis said. “Our view is, if you’re 25, you’re just at less risk than somebody that’s 80. That’s just the bottom line. 95.7% of all COVID-related mortality has been above the age of 50, so the age-based approach, we think, is the most effective to reduce mortality.”

Despite DeSantis’ remarks, representatives for FEMA and the U.S. Navy, which are helping to run the newly opened site at the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville, both said the site is basing vaccine eligibility on the governor’s executive order and not on federal guidelines.

The state’s guidelines based on the governor’s executive orders determine who receives the vaccines. It is a state-run site, supported by FEMA and the Department of Defense.” Navy spokesperson

Vaccinations are offered to those who meet the criteria set by the governor’s executive order. FEMA spokesperson

DeSantis said Florida is still anticipating the delivery of 175,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

He said an announcement will be coming soon on a distribution plan for the newly approved vaccine, but DeSantis said his administration is working with law enforcement, firefighter and teacher groups about possibly getting the J&J vaccine to those age 50 and up in their professions.

“I think it’s a very effective way to go in, vaccinate a lot of people. You could even go on site to some of these place. You do one shot and then you don’t have to worry about it,” DeSantis said. “We think that that has an opportunity to really do well, particularly for people who are under 65, particularly for people who are still in the workforce.”

DeSantis said demand was “tepid” on the first day that the four federal vaccination sites opened around the state on Wednesday, including the one in Jacksonville. He said of a total of 12,000 possible shots, about 6,500 were administered.

Hundreds of people got shots at the new site in the parking lot of the Jacksonville mall on Norwood Avenue just off Interstate 95. It can vaccinate 2,000 people daily with the Pfizer shot.

All day, people could walk right in. A line began to form after 5 p.m. and grew until the site closed at 7 p.m.

An additional 1,000 people can get the shot daily at two satellite sites -- the Hammond Senior Center in Northwest Jacksonville and the Normandy Community Center the Westside -- also run by FEMA. Those also seemed to run smoothly on their opening day.

The Gateway site is expected to be active for at least 60 days, although the satellite sites are expected to relocate every seven to 10 days.