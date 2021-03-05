More pop-up vaccination sites coming to Jacksonville churches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health continues to identify places of worship and other locations in underserved communities to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. That includes three sites in Jacksonville over the next few days:

Friday: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3738 Winton Dr.

Saturday: Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 Helena Street

Monday: North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N Main Street

Under the state’s criteria, anyone 65 or older, health care workers and those 50 or older that work in schools or child care, law enforcement or as firefighters can receive vaccines at the house-of-worship sites.

These locations are in addition to the ongoing vaccination sites at Regency Square and Gateway Mall and smaller sites in Jacksonville at the Hammond Senior Center, the Normandy Community Center and Edward Waters College, as well as pharmacies and most Walmart, Sam’s Club and Publix pharmacies, some Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets and CVS pharmacies in select counties including Flagler County.