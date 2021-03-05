Winn-Dixie offering vaccinations at a dozen more Northeast Florida stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers is offering 5,900 Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at more Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in Florida, including six more in Jacksonville, two additional stories in Clay and St. Johns counties and one each in Columbia, Putnam and Flagler counties.

Under the state’s criteria, anyone 65 or older, health care workers and school personnel, law enforcement and firefighters age 50 and above can receive vaccines at the house-of-worship sites. Because these pharmacies operate under federal guidelines, they are also vaccinating school personnel of any age.

The additional stores taking appointments:

Harveys - 5909 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie - 1209 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Winn-Dixie Store - 7921 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie Store - 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie Store - 1520 W. University Blvd., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie Store - 703 Chaffee Rd., Jacksonville

Winn-Dixie Store - Ponte Vedra Beach

Winn-Dixie Store - 3551 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd., St. Augustine

Winn-Dixie - 1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

Winn-Dixie - 3260 Hwy. 17, Green Cove Springs

Winn-Dixie Store - 580 S. Marion Ave., Lake City

Winn-Dixie Store - 1115 N. Summit St., Crescent City

Winn-Dixie Store - 1260 W. Palm Coast Pkwy., Palm Coast

For appointments at these or the existing locations that were offering vaccinations, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine or harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Ad

These locations are in addition to the ongoing vaccination sites at Regency Square and Gateway Mall and smaller sites in Jacksonville at the Hammond Senior Center, the Normandy Community Center and Edward Waters College, as well as pharmacies and most Walmart, Sam’s Club and Publix pharmacies, and CVS pharmacies in select counties including Flagler County.