Man at center of SWAT standoff identified as ‘sole suspect’ in woman’s killing, deputies say

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded Sunday morning to a Fleming Island subdivision after a vehicle crashed into a home.

A man at the center of a SWAT standoff Sunday in Clay County was idenitfied as the “sole suspect” in the killing of a woman in St. Johns County, authorities said Monday.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Gregory Wayne Hopkins, 54, and the woman, whose name and age were not released, were in a relationship.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Sunday morning from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about a man, identified as Hopkins, who had driven a vehicle into a home in Fleming Island and barricaded himself inside. Based on the man’s statements, St. Johns County deputies responded to a home in the northwest part of St. Johns County to check on the welfare of a resident. After several attempts to make contact, the deputies forced their way into the home and found a woman dead. Deputies said she suffered traumatic injuries.

Meanwhile in Fleming Island, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team worked for hours to try to get the man to peacefully exit the house, which Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said he did not own. Eventually, members of the SWAT team entered the home and found him dead. Deputies said Hopkins sustained a self-inflected gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, the medical examiner completed the autopsy on the woman and ruled her death a homicide caused by gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said “this incident is the result of domestic violence.”

