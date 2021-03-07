Sheriff: SWAT called after driver crashes through Fleming Island home, refuses to come out

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue could be seen Sunday morning at Country Side Drive and Summit Ridge Road.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A SWAT team is working to negotiate with a driver who crashed through a Fleming Island home Sunday and refused to come out of the house, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, southbound traffic on Country Side Drive and Summit Ridge Road has been shut down and nearby houses have been evacuated.

Cook said neighbors called 911 around 9 a.m. to report a potential burglary in progress. She said that when deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed through a house.

The sheriff said around noon that they believe the driver of the vehicle is still inside the house.

“He refused to come out, so we have SWAT and negotiators here trying to negotiate a safe, ending to this situation,” Cook said.

Cook said the driver is not the owner of the home. She said the homeowner was out of state at the time of the incident.