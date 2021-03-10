Fans eager to renew Players Championship tradition after pandemic year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Some fans at The Players Championship said they’re enjoying their first major sporting event in the last year because of the pandemic, and they’re eager to get outside and enjoy the event safely.

For many people in Northeast Florida, The Players Championship is a tradition.

Andrew Kennon and his family look forward to the tournament every year.

“Just came out to walk with my daughter and get her outside,” Kennon said. “I volunteered a couple years before and we usually come every year. This is her first time.”

Kennon was at the tournament last year when COVID-19 shut it down after the first round.

“It was kind of weird being here in the open when the world ended and now it’s nice to be back to normal a little bit,” Kennon said.

Kennon is one of many fans planning to check out the action this week and feel a sense of normalcy.

Pierre Hildebrand said he is pleased with the safety measures in place.

“I actually feel very safe. I think that the PGA Tour has done a really great job from the start with the measures, and I feel like it’s an outdoor environment that is very safe and a good place to be,” Hildebrand said.

The number of fans at the tournament this year will be limited each day, parking pass tickets will be digital, there will be temperature checks and masks are required.

Click here for more on the safety changes.