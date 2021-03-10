Man accused of firing shots into occupied car, attacking K-9 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An ex-convict was arrested Tuesday evening after firing shots into a car occupied by two people, missing both, and attacking a K-9, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 8 p.m., according to an arrest report, Cedric Grayer sent a text message to one of the victims that read: “Don’t get blew at.” About a minute later, deputies said, Grayer approached the victim’s vehicle and started an argument. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Grayer then pulled out a gun and fired shots into the car. The driver and passenger were not injured.

After the shots fired incident in the area of South Nassau Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Grayer took off and was pursued by deputies.

According to the arrest report, Grayer ran to a home on West 15th Street, and the person who lived there told him to leave. While some details in the report weren’t released, the report said Grayer, who was stilled armed with the gun, did not leave the home until he was captured.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy loosed K-9 M’Baku on Grayer, who grabbed the dog by the collar and began rolling M’Baku on the ground in an attempt to get the dog off him. But the Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t work.

Grayer, 27, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of harming a K-9. Grayer is also facing a charge of possession of MDMA.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Grayer be held without bond.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Grayer has been in and out of prison since 2013. He was most recently released last year after he was convicted in 2016 of burglary, grand theft and fraud.

Last month, Grayer was arrested after deputies said he attacked a man in January in a St. Johns County parking lot.