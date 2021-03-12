Read carefully: No change in qualifications to get vaccine at Gateway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post by Florida state Sen. Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville) may give the impression that anyone who brings a person 65 years or older to the federal vaccine site at Gateway Mall on Saturday can get a shot, but that’s not quite true.

Caregivers who accompany qualifying seniors to get vaccinated do qualify to get a vaccine -- as Gibson’s flier is titled -- but not “everyone who brings a senior can get vaccinated,” as the text lower in her post read.

The flier is promoting a We Care event from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the site on Norwood Avenue.

“Bring your 65 and over loved one and meet me for We Care - Each One Gets One! honey dippers and ice cream event!” the flier reads.

The current qualifications for federal sites in Florida, including Gateway Mall:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees of any age

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

While it’s not spelled out in the state or federal guidelines for the FEMA vaccination site, caregivers can get a shot if they accompany a person they are caring for, if that person is 65 and over, FEMA spokeswoman Kimber Kipp confirmed to News4Jax.

Some states have specific criteria defining caregivers. News4Jax is trying to find out if Florida has any rules.

While the hours of Gibson’s event are limited, the Gateway site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

There will be a change in criteria Monday when the age to qualify for a vaccine at all sites in Florida drops to 60, but Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order.

People are encouraged to preregister by going to the state’s online site -- myvaccine.fl.gov -- or by calling Duval County’s booking number -- 866-200-3762. However, appointments are not required.

Transportation is available. Call JTA at 904-630-3100 to arrange a ride.