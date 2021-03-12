Vendors & adoptions: Jacksonville Humane Society holds 2021 ‘Mutt Market’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society invites pet owners to sit, stay, and play at the organization’s annual Mutt March.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, JHS has reimagined the event as the newly-dubbed Mutt Market for 2021.

The event will be held outdoors and will feature market vendors and free adoptions.

Attendees may bring their dogs to the event, though all animals are to remain on their leashes while on-site.

“Mutt Market is a variation of Mutt March, Jacksonville’s Largest Pet Walk and Festival,” Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Denise Deisler explained. “Since we cannot hold Mutt March as we traditionally have in the past, Mutt Market provides us with the opportunity to celebrate our love of pets with our community in a fun, safe atmosphere.”

In addition to holding the event outside, the JHS has implemented the following COVID-19 precautions:

● The number of overall vendors has been reduced.

● Vendors will be adequately spaced out across the parking lot.

● Attendees will be asked to wear facemasks while on-site.

● Hand sanitizer will be easily accessible.

● The event duration has been extended from past Mutt Marches to avoid large crowds.

“It will be a day of unique shopping and adventure for dog owners, while also raising awareness for the JHS mission and finding new, loving homes for pets in our care,” Deisler said.

The 2021 Mutt Market will be held on-site at 8464 Beach Blvd., Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for tickets or learn more about event details, attendees may visit jaxhumane.org/muttmarket.

To learn more about the Jacksonville Humane Society and its upcoming 2021 Mutt Market, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766.