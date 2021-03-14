2 new vaccination sites open in Jacksonville Sunday morning at new locations

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine during a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Regulators gave conditional approval for Sinovac Biotech Ltds shot, CoronaVac, on Friday, Feb. 5, clearing the way for general use, The National Medical Products Administration announced in a statement Saturday, Feb. 6. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday morning two new vaccination centers are set to open.

The vaccination clinic at the Carver Recreation Center on 5h Avenue South will open at 9 a.m. to all eligible Florida residents. This site will only be open for 10 days.

In addition to the vaccination satellite site opening at the Carver Recreation Center, another satellite site is opening at the Oceanway Community Center on Sago Avenue West on the Northside Sunday morning.

FEMA says both centers will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days a week for 10 days only and will ONLY offer the Pfizer vaccine. 500 shots can be administered each day at the sites.

Earlier this month, FEMA opened the vaccination clinic at Gate Way Mall on the Northside. FEMA says the site can NOW administer 3,000 shots at the the site alone per day. The site located off Norwood Avenue just off I-95 is open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Remember the satellite sites at Jax Beach as well as Oceanway will be open for 10 days then move to another location. For those scheduled for their second vaccination of Pfizer, FEMA says the satellites will return in time to provide the second shot.

Starting tomorrow, the age for seniors to qualify for a shot drops to 60 at all sites in Florida.