Argument leads to stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday as a man and woman were arguing Saturday night on Main Street between Beaver and Union streets.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument with a woman when another man stabbed the victim in the abdomen with a knife. Officers said the attacker and the woman left before police arrived.

Two citizens saw the victim with the injury and called for help.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his 30s with facial hair and is known to the victim as “Boss.” He was wearing all black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).