Jacksonville job fair: Companies, organizations looking to fill more than 850 positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new opportunity is available for people down on their luck and out of a job.

Job News USA is holding a job fair with hundreds of opportunities at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

There will be more than 20 companies and organizers at the event who will be looking to fill more than 850 jobs.

“This is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed facetime and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s best companies and organizations who they might not otherwise have an opportunity to meet with,” Job News USA said.

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Click here for more information.

Companies and organizations will be looking to fill positions in a variety of industries including entry level and seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time opportunities as well as various leadership positions.

COMPANIES: March 25th Jacksonville Job Fair - Roster of Companies

Health & Safety Guidelines

All participants Must Wear A Face Mask to attend and follow all social distances guidelines.

JOB SEEKERS CAN PRE-REGISTER TO ATTEND THIS EVENT AT: www.jobnewsusa.com

Please follow all spacing and traffic flow indicators.

Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the facility and we encourage everyone to use them frequently.

If you are not feeling well, please do not attend this event. We have additional events scheduled for April 29th & June 10th.

Do not shake hands with others

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth during the event.

The next job fair events of 2021 will be taking place on April 29th, June 10, July 22 and August 26.