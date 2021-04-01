Need help? Resources for sexual assault victims in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office highlighted its partnership with the county’s domestic violence shelter on the first day of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A major focus of the announcement at Quigley House was to remind victims of sexual assault -- or anyone who suspects they know of sexual assault -- that they have options for help.

Quigley House is hanging up shirts made by victims of sexual assault all this month when awareness of sexual violence is made a priority.

Leaders there said victims in Clay County should know to contact Quigley House or the Sheriff’s Office to find out resources if they’re concerned about sexual assault.

“Traditionally it’s been extremely difficult for survivors to come forward. And the reason being that there’s a culture that’s been created in our society where the victims are challenged, they’re questioned and they’re not believed,” said Quigley House interim CEO Jennifer Rodriguez

If you’re a victim of sexual assault -- or know someone who is -- you can reach out to the Quigley House 24/7 at its Crisis Hotline: 904-284-0061 or visit https://www.quigleyhouse.org/ for more information.

You can also contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.

You can also contact the Women’s Center of Jacksonville’s 24-Hour Rape Crisis Hotline at 904-721-7273.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available: