Gateway vaccine site makes switch to Johnson & Johnson shots only

Line forms at Gateway Mall as COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility age drops to 40+

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day after opening vaccines to everyone 16 and older, Northeast Florida’s federal vaccination site is making a big change. The site at Gateway Mall will only offer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine moving forward.

It means 16 and 17-year-olds won’t be able to get vaccinated there any longer because the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for teens that age.

The Gateway site and its satellite sites have enough Pfizer doses to complete the vaccination process for the people who received the first Pfizer dose before April 5.

The state-run site at Regency Square Mall, the Legends Center, Celebration Church, and most county health departments are expected to continue offering the Pfizer vaccine.

16 and 17-year-olds must have a parent guardian present to receive a vaccine to sign the consent form.