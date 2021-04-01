photo
State hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Brentwood Library

Jacksonville residents lined up Thursday outside the Brentwood Library, where a pop-up clinic offered 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy of the City of jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Division of Emergency Management is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood.

The clinic is open until 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Library on North Pearl Street, the City of Jacksonville announced in a tweet Thursday morning. There, the state will administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible residents.

No appointment is required for the clinic, which will give the vaccine to Floridians age 40 and up, K-12 school workers of any age, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and the medically vulnerable.

As of 10 a.m., a line of people had formed outside the library.

A separate pop-up clinic serving 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also open at Destination Church, which is located on Arlington Road near Atlantic Boulevard.

News4Jax has a crew at the library, and this story will be updated as we learn more.

