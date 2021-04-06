‘Somebody knows something’: Jacksonville family seeks answers in shooting death of 20-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is hoping someone will speak up so they can get justice for their son who was found shot to death last year inside an Arlington apartment.

Family members say Jacquez Anlage, 20, was shot and killed in October. Nearly six months later, his parents say they feel like they’re in the dark and they’re not getting any answers.

“Please, anybody that knows anything. Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. Please,” said his mother, Crystal Anlage.

When News4Jax spoke with Crystal Anlage on Monday, she said the last 170 days since her son was killed have been “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“The moment that we found out that he was gone, I felt like my life ended,” she said. “He was our only child.”

Jacquez Anlage’s parents say they adopted him when he was 16 years old. They only got to be his parents for four years.

“He was sweet, he was kind, he was funny,” Crystal Anlage said. “Whoever is responsible for this, took away our future. We’ll never have grandchildren. I’ll never get to see my son graduate from college.”

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

“They say they’re looking into leads, they say they have good video evidence, but at the same time we’re 170 days, if they have video evidence why has nothing been done yet?” said Jacquez Anlage’s father, Matthew Anlage.

Jacquez Anlage’s parents are hoping someone will come forward so they won’t have to go 170 more days without justice.

MAD DADS is also working closely with the family to help spread the word.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).