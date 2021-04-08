Two pop-up vaccine clinics open in Duval County on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, there will be two pop-up clinics in Duval County where residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The sites, both of which are supported by the Gateway Mall Community Vaccination Center, will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults on a first-come, first-served basis.

Both pop-up clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Below are details on their locations:

Deermeadows Church at 9780 Baymeadows Rd. in Jacksonville

Baldwin Senior Center at 850 Center St. in North Baldwin

These mobile clinics will only be available at those locations on Friday, according to FEMA, before moving to another community.